New generation of Calgary youth gets to experience Star Wars

This weekend, 180 youth travelled to a galaxy not-so-far away to see a complimentary screening of Rogue One.

Kids Up Front, a local non-profit organization that donates experiences to youth they wouldn’t have otherwise, invited 20 kids from the Cornerstone Youth Centre to the screening.

“The kids were all in awe of the movie,” said Larry Leach, board chair of the Cornerstone Youth Centre and chaperone for the event.

“That’s what we wanted – for them to immerse themselves in the film for a couple of hours and just have fun,” said Leach.

He said many of the youth who attended would not have had an opportunity to see the movie without Kids Up Front’s donation.

According to Leach, Star Wars has the power to bridge generational gaps.

“My generation’s movie was the original and my son’s was the Force Awakens,” he said.

“It’s one of those tick-boxes in life, and we wanted to make sure these kids got that experience.”

There were even characters from the movie in attendance.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Jaydon McRae, a stormtrooper with the 501st Legion, an international costuming group. A deep love for Star Wars led McRae to start volunteering with the group last year.

Members from the legion’s Badlands Garrison and Rebel Legion attended the screening in full costume, and stuck around for pizza at the youth centre afterwards.

“I’m really proud to be part of this group,” McRae said, adding that he always wanted to be a stormtrooper.

He called the movie experience “memorable.”

“The last scene is great, it’ll bring all the older folks right back to 1977,” said McRae.

Leach said the Star Wars movies have a positive message for the youth.

“Star Wars is about having hope and trying to do our best to do what’s right,” Leach said.