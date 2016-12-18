Calgary police investigating bear spray attack in road rage incident

A hockey stick, baseball bat, pellet gun, and now bear spray.

Calgary Police are investigating yet another violent road rage incident in Calgary.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, near Evanstone Drive and 162 Avenue SW, two vehicles and their occupants became aggressive towards each other.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), one of the drivers threw out a can at the other vehicle, causing the dispute to spill onto the street.

“All parties stopped and got out of their vehicles,” said said Sgt. Duane Lepchuck of CPS.

“The individual who originally threw the can pulled out a can of bear spray and sprayed the other occupants of the vehicle,” Lepchuck said.

The male who used the bear spray got back his vehicle and tried to take off when police arrived. The drivers were taken into custody and charges are pending as CPS continues to investigate.

“Because bear spray was allegedly involved, a charge of assault could be determined,” Lepchuck said.

CPS is urging citizens to take the high road when it comes to aggressive drivers.