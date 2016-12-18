Starfleet Academy beams into Calgary

Are you a Kirk or McCoy? Data or Riker? Worf or a red shirt?

Calgarians will find out where they fit on the crew of the Enterprise when the Star Trek Starfleet Experience opens at the Telus Spark in February.

The exhibit takes guests through the academy test, where they’ll be able to scan a body in the med bay, learn some communications and some Klingon, see what they’ll look like as an alien and test their skills using a phaser.

At the end of the exhibit, you can see where you’ve been assigned onboard on of science fiction’s most famous ships.

And for the inner geeks in all of us, the experience will also go into the science behind the science fiction.

“It’s going to look into what Star Trek has done, like tying into what’s happening today with NASA’s warp drives and propulsion,” said Kat Dornian, Fluor Champion of Engineering Communication.

This year marked Star Trek’s 50th anniversary, and the show remains an important cultural touchstone.

“Something about Star Trek’s optimism about the future is really compelling for people,” Dornaian said. “Just seeing all these amazing innovations in science, engineering and medicine is really inspiring and get people really interested in STEM fields.”

Guests can even enter the command bridge from The Next Generation and have a seat in the captain’s chair.

The exhibit kicks off with a special launch event on Feb 3, with guests Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Garrett Wang.