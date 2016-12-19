Alberta politicians respond to PC policy conference investigation

Alberta politicians are responding to an report released Sunday which detailed an investigation into a PC Party policy conference in Red Deer in early November.

A third-party investigation into the conference launched after leadership candidates Sandra Jansen and Jason Kenney complained of harassment and intimidating behaviour found there was “rude and ill-mannered behaviour,” but no evidence suggesting leadership candidates were orchestrating the attacks.

A statement from PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney’s campaign said they’re pleased the report corroborates the past comments of the campaign’s innocence.

"Our campaign has strived to exhibit a positive and respectful tone throughout. Neither Jason nor any member of the campaign staff has engaged in personal attacks against other candidates,” the statement read. “Jason has repeatedly condemned threatening language or conduct directed at anyone in public life, and he continues to do so today.”

Sandra Jansen, took to Twitter expressing her dissatisfaction with the results. In a series of tweets, Jansen used the hashtag #NoPartyForWomen, accusing the PCAA’s of old boys club mentality.

Jansen did not respond to Metro’s repeated requests for comment.

Donna Kennedy-Glans, who dropped out of the leadership race after the conference, said she accepts the results of the report. Previously, Kennedy-Glans said she didn’t witness harassment directly.

In an interview on Monday with Metro, Kennedy-Glans said she was emailed asking if she or anyone on her team had witnessed harassment to contact the investigator. But Kennedy-Glans said she was not interviewed for the investigation.