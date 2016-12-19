Calgary police release composite sketch in child luring case

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with two incidents where the driver of a white van attempted to lure children inside.

The first incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 12, when a girl was walking along Tuscany Ravine Road NW. A white van stopped near her and the driver offered to giveher a ride to school. The girl declined, continued walking, and later told her parents – who contacted the police.

Later that same day, at about 4:20 p.m., another girl was walking in the alley between Covehaven Court and Covehaven View NE, when she was also approached by a white van.

The driver offered candies to the girl, who then ran away. Once at home, the girl spoke with her parents, who reported the incident to police.

The driver is described as a white man between 20 to 30-years-old, with long, curly, light brown hair. He is heavy set and was wearing prescription glasses, a mesh baseball cap and a white T-shirt. Police also believe he has facial acne.

The van is described as a white utility/construction van, with tinted back windows. There were no business logos on the van.

Police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about what to do when a stranger is making them uncomfortable, and how to tell the difference between a stranger they can ask for help – such as police officers, Transit drivers, teachers or other parents – and a stranger who might be dangerous.