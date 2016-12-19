Calgary police respond to early morning shooting in Mount Royal

Calgary police say one person was injured in an early morning shooting on 7 Street SW.

Officers received a call around 8:05 a.m. to the 2200 block of 7 Street SW for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, one man was found injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are currently working to determine a description of the suspect or suspects, or of any vehicles involved. More information will be released as it becomes available.