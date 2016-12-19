Calgary police respond to early morning shooting in Mount Royal
One man was taken to hospital in serious condition
Calgary police say one person was injured in an early morning shooting on 7 Street SW.
Officers received a call around 8:05 a.m. to the 2200 block of 7 Street SW for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, one man was found injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police are currently working to determine a description of the suspect or suspects, or of any vehicles involved. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477