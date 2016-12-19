Drop-In Center clients donate toys to Alberta Children’s Hospital

After a year of collecting bottles, the folks at the Drop-In Center (DI) said it was easy to decide what to do with their earnings.

On Friday, a group of DI clients took over $2,000 they raised collecting bottles to Toys R Us, where they filled shopping carts with toys, games and more for kids at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“It all comes down to the spirit of giving,” said Blaine Horton. “At the DI we depend on donations and so it’s nice to be able to give back in some way.”

This is the fifth time the DI has done something like this. In the past they have supported Ronald McDonald House, the hospital and Make A Wish foundation.

Nicole Shea said she has a son who is healthy and happy—for which she is very grateful, so it’s important to her they are able to help kids who could use a little joy in their lives.

“This is my way of being grateful,” she said.

Michelle Neilson said she felt overwhelmed by the happiness the act has given her.

“It’s something that I would never dream of being able to do, and now here I am doing it,” she said.

Alex Clarke said he hopes their gifts make the children at the hospital know someone is thinking about them during the holidays.

“I know as a kid, if I was in the hospital, it would make me feel pretty special to know that someone cared about me and wanted to help make me feel better in some way,” he said.

Candise Knobbe, who works for the DI and helped coordinate the initiative, said it’s and awesome feeling to see the excitement the participants get from giving back.