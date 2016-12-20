Hosts of African trophy hunting expo seek court injunction banning Calgary protest

A Calgary man who advocates against African trophy hunting says an injunction being sought against him by the hosts of an annual traveling trade show would be a contravention of his right to the freedom of expression.

African Events Inc. and the Calgary Alberta Chapter of Safari Club International (SCI), are seeking what they called a preventative injunction that would permanently prevent Mike Donovan and Ban African Trophy Hunting (BATH) from protesting outside the groups' events that include an African trophy hunting exposition.

“They’re entitled to protest and we’re not against that, but when they protest, and what it got down to in court, was a discussion of what is defamatory, what is bad behaviour , what is allowed in front of Calgarians, Albertans and their children going to a legal trade show. What sort of things can you yell at those people?” said David Little, president of the Calgary chapter of SCI.

In court on Tuesday, SCI’s lawyer, Christa Nicholson argued that they sought the injunction because they believed Donovan would “inevitably and very probably cause harm to the plaintiffs and that that harm would be substantial,” something Donovan said isn’t true.

“I consider this to be a basic matter of freedom of expression,” said Donovan, who self-represented. “The plaintiffs are playing the victim. There was nothing that transpired at any of the previous events that would lead them to believe they were in danger of physical harm.”

Nicholson argued that Donovan’s use of the words vile, sickening, immoral and unethical was in fact defamatory—as it could be harmful to the reputation of those it was used to describe. She then presented a list of what they would consider appropriate to yell, including “don’t kill innocent animals.”

“They don’t want us to call trophy hunting in Africa unethical or immoral, and they’re telling us what we can say and that they don’t want us in front of their venue when we’re saying it. I mean these are contraventions of the freedom of expression,” said Donovan, adding that should the injunction be granted it would serve as a precedent for deterring all future protests including protests against pipelines.

Little said although Donovan brought up some very real concerns, including poaching and corruption in Africa, that isn’t what their event is about and they’re simply asking for civility.

“Free speech ends at defamation and libel,” he said. “We recognize their difference of opinion and we want to make the conversation more about the facts instead of hurling insults at each other. Nothing gets solved that way.”