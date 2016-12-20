Calgary aims to lower pedestrian injuries in 2017

There’ve been at least 336 pedestrian-vehicle collisions that were reported by the city’s traffic division in 2016, but according to Coun. Druh Farrell, the real number is much higher.



“Many are not reported,” said Farrell. “They go home and find out they’ve broken something. It’s often not catalogued by police.”



She added that many of those after-the-fact complaints come in to her by email. She encourages all pedestrians to report collisions, no matter how minor, so that the city can have the data and work to improve trouble spots.



She said 2016 did see one major victory with city council’s adoption of the Pedestrian Strategy.



The document outlines goals and measurable targets on making the city’s roads and streets safer for pedestrians.



More important than the adoption of the strategy itself was the money the city put behind it in the mid-cycle adjustments in November.



“You can determine a council’s values not by looking at its policies but at its budget,” said Farrell.



Pat Grisak, leader in the Traffic Division for the city, said his department did a number of concrete things in 2016 to improve pedestrian safety, including the installation of new rectangular reflective flashing beacons at 30 crosswalks across the city, with plans for 70 more in 2017.



Another new technology introduced in 2016 was traffic-calming curbs – a made-in-Calgary solution that allows the city to drop moveable concrete curbs into place on the roadway.



“We’re putting these out at various intersections to narrow roadways and reduce speed and reduce crossing distance for pedestrians,” said Grisak, adding that they’re collecting data to see how effective the curbs are.



Aside from physical changes, Grisak said they began holding ward traffic safety meetings as a way to exchange info with people in various communities. While the city gets to tell them about projects they’re working on, they can hear from citizens about trouble hotspots.