Joke ad: Calgary Kijiji seller asking $4,500 in exchange for lock of Justin Bieber's hair

We hope no one gets this lock in their christmas stocking.

A post that surfaced on Kijiji in November has been making the rounds online: $4,500 for a lock of Justin Bieber's hair.

"Yes that is right," read the post. "I am the personal stylist of Justin Bieber and I kept this when I swept up."

The post says if you "call now" this stylist will knock $500 off the asking price.



Of course, the only thing being swept up is young girls' imaginations. According to the seller Ryan Bawer, it's his hair, and his post is merely up to draw some attention to the other goods he's trying to push.

He's had some interest, particularly from a last-minute shopper: a father. Though he said the price is a little steep.