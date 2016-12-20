Calgary Parking Authority issuing refunds in downtown parking mix up

Well this is awkward.

In June, councillors passed changes to the parking policy framework, allowing the Calgary Parking Authority to collect funds for an extra two hours in downtown spaces where demand was high. Instead of starting to charge customers at 9 a.m., the change saw Calgarians shelling for parking beginning at 7 a.m. instead.

As it turns out, that wasn't in line with the city's own traffic bylaw.

"Late last week as part of a routine review of the bylaw we discovered that the policy and the bylaw weren't aligned," said Mike Derbyshire, CPA General Manager in a prepared release.

"This means we've been charging for parking in those areas and enforcing without the proper authority to do so. We immediately suspended enforcement and will be refunding any tickets issued and parking fees collected from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the affected pricing areas since Aug. 1 of this year."

To date, the city issued 800 parking tickets in those newly-signed areas, which has netted the CPA $50,000 in fines and $100,000 in parking charges.

The authority is promising to pull any fines and "quash" any convictions immediately.

Refunds can be collected by emailing refunds@calgaryparking.com with your name, phone number and license plate number. If you have a cellphone account with the CPA, you will be reimbursed automatically.

But this doesn't mean we're doing away with the early parking zones. Yesterday, council approved changes to their bylaws so that the CPA can continue collecting these fees and fines. But as a "goodwill gesture" the CPA said that these won't come into effect until January 2, 2017.