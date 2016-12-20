Calgary police search for man wanted in connection to drug trafficking investigation

Calgary police are seeking a man wanted on warrants for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation.

In a news release, police said they obtained information from a member of the public in August of this year in relation to a possible cocaine trafficking operation. Following a lengthy investigation, investigators raided a residence in the 8800 block of Horton Road SW, along with three vehicles.

Their search revealed 139.2 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $13,920, as well as 167.7 grams of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of $16,770.

Police said they also located hundreds of grams of cutting and buffering agents, over $8,000 in cash, scales and packaging material.

Police arrested two men in early November in the 9100 block of Macleod Trail S, and upon a search of the vehicle they arrived in police found drugs, cash and multiple cell phones.

One man was arrested for warrants, and the other in relation to the drug trafficking investigation.

Sam Marcello Kassiba, 32 of Calgary is charged with eight of counts of trafficking cocaine and eight counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5K, amongst other related charges.

Police continue to search for the second accused in this case, Emmanuel Adali Dopiti , 29, of Calgary, who is wanted on eight drug-related charges in relation to this investigation.

Dopiti is described as black, around 5’5” tall and 185 pounds.

Police say his last known vehicle was a 2006 black Honda Civic.