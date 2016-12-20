EMS dispatch agreement reached between City of Calgary and AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the City of Calgary have reached a principle agreement regarding who will handle dispatch services within city limits.



As of April 1, 2017, the City of Calgary will be maintaining EMS dispatch services within the city.



Inter-facility transfers and areas outside of Calgary the city currently services will be maintained by AHS.



“I’m very pleased that we’ve resolved this situation today,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a phone call with media.



“There has been a lot of drama on this file,” he said.



Brandy Payne, associate minister of health for Alberta, acknowledged that the agreement took time.



“Mayor Nenshi raised this issue with (Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman) right after the (provincial) election,” Payne said.



“When you have millions of Albertans who depend on emergency medical services, you have to make sure you get it right,” she added.



The city is planning to adopt dispatch software and other technology from AHS so that both parties will be using one provincial dispatch system.



Potential job losses in relation to the agreement are not likely, according to Nenshi.



“From an operational perspective, I’m not concerned at all…I am happy we will continue providing this service to Calgarians for Calgarians,” he said.



The new agreement will provide additional protection in case one dispatch centre experiences a service outage or is overwhelmed with calls, and all dispatch centres will be able to see the status and location of ambulances in real time.