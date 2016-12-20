Man charged in relation to Marlborough Mall carjacking

A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a carjacking to took place at Marlborough Mall last week.

Around 4:20 p.m. last Wednesday, a man parked his vehicle outside a restaurant at Marlborough Mall.

While he went inside the restaurant, leaving his wife and children in the vehicle an unknown man entered the driver’s seat and drove away.

The woman pleaded with the suspect to stop and called 9-1-1. The suspect stopped the car and exited by the Walmart at the mall.

It was then the suspect entered a stolen Mazda 3S. It’s believe he’d arrived at the mall in the stolen Mazda with another man. The Mazda had been taken from a nearby neighbourhood after the owner left the keys inside.