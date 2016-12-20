Man charged in relation to Marlborough Mall carjacking
The suspect was arrested by Calgary police on Sunday
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a carjacking to took place at Marlborough Mall last week.
Around 4:20 p.m. last Wednesday, a man parked his vehicle outside a restaurant at Marlborough Mall.
While he went inside the restaurant, leaving his wife and children in the vehicle an unknown man entered the driver’s seat and drove away.
The woman pleaded with the suspect to stop and called 9-1-1. The suspect stopped the car and exited by the Walmart at the mall.
It was then the suspect entered a stolen Mazda 3S.
On Sunday, the suspect, Adrian Piotr