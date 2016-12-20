Mason Raymond, Zach Fucale among those on Canada's Spengler Cup roster

CALGARY — Five players who helped Canada win last year's Spengler Cup will be back for this year's edition of the international hockey tournament.

Forwards Chris DiDomenico, Cory Emmerton and James Sheppard, defenceman Daniel Vukovic and goaltender Drew MacIntyre were on the roster announced Tuesday by Hockey Canada.

Other players on Canada's squad include former NHL veterans Mason Raymond, Shaone Morrisonn, Gregory Campbell, Nick Spaling and Montreal goaltending prospect Zach Fucale.

Canada has won the Spengler Cup 13 times, with the latest title clinched by a 4-3 win over HC Lugano in last year's final.