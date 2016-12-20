Mount Royal University justice professor eager to take on third party CPS review

In the wake of heightened scrutiny of the Calgary Police Service over the last number of months and a commitment for an independent review, one university professor says he and his colleagues are prepared to take on the challenge.

Dr. Kelly Sundberg, associate professor in the department of justice studies at Mount Royal University, said he believes the chief of police and his executive officers are “very awake” to the public concern and have been proactive in dealing with it.

“This police administration – since the chief took over, and even before that—has been a very forward thinking organization,” he said. “It’s unfortunate they had a perfect storm of negative coverage that’s resulted in them being under a microscope.”

That being said, Sundberg said he believes there is value in a third party, wholesale review of the force—and other police services in the province.

“It’s not just Calgary. Edmonton has had issues, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge—everyone has had problems,” he said.

And, Sundberg said he’s talked to his colleagues at MRU about taking on the review.

“We’ve even budgeted it out. How much it would cost, how many professors it would take, what kind of professors,” he said. “There’s a group of us who have thought it through. We think there needs to be a multi-disciplinary approach and it has to be province wide , a study of policing in the province.”

As the only university with a justice studies program, a faculty who specializes in it (with 10 tenured professors who have all authored on the subject), Sundberg said MRU would be perfect for the job.

“The benefit of such a study would be formative in approach and looking at best practices across the province and the country and having evidence based solutions,” he said.

In an emailed statement, CPS said they are in the process of selecting the most appropriate individual or organization to conduct the review.