Nenshi on 2016, and looking ahead for his hopes next year

Sure, 2016 may go down as the “worst year ever” in popular culture – the death of Prince, Bowie, an ominous U.S. election we all have survived (so far) – but here in Calgary, we’ve got reasons to celebrate.

In 2016, the mayor would say council’s biggest accomplishment was passing the budget unanimously – a big feat in his mind for the group of 14 people with very different mindsets, and ideas about what’s best for Calgary.

That’s two years in a row,” Nenshi said. “I don't think we've passed a unanimous budget in 40 years before that. And I think that we really got it right.”

With the economic downturn, council tried to balance the future needs of the city’s rainy day coffers, while also recognizing for a majority of Calgarians, it’s raining right now. With the benefits of Zero Based Reviews showing full force, the city was able to save millions and keep up services. Fees for core services, like transit, were frozen and property taxes will also hold the line – something cities like Edmonton and Vancouver can’t say for themselves.

For 2017, Nenshi is cautiously optimistic for an economic bounce back.

“I think we're going to see the beginnings of economic recovery, at least I sure hope we are,” he said.

For Canada’s 150 birthday, the mayor is hoping Calgarians will remember the values that have landed us here: respect for one another, pluralism, diversity and helping others. He’ll be launching his three things for Canada campaign (although he hasn’t decided what exactly his three acts will entail).

But 2017 will be a time for the city to roll up sleeves; the beginning half of the year make the city will need to strides on important future-building decisions.

Like funding for the Green Line – Nenshi said we need to lock that up as soon as possible.

And one yes or no decision on the Olympics for 2026 still hangs in the balance for the first half of 2017.