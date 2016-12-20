Riaz Mamdani expected to make full recovery after shooting: Company
The Strategic Group real estate mogul was shot Monday morning in what Calgary police are calling a targeted attack
After being shot in what police are calling a targeted attack, Calgary businessman Riaz Mamdani is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from his company.
"We were all shocked yesterday upon receiving the news about our President and CEO, Riaz Mamdani. Thankfully he is stable, improving, and we can expect a full recovery," read the statement. "Strategic Group will continue to provide support to the Mamdani family and on their behalf ask that their privacy is respected."
Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of 7 Street SW around 8:05 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a man in his 40s was located injured inside a vehicle and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The victim was later identified as Mamdani.
The CEO of Strategic Group is known for his philanthropic work in the city.
Mamdani and the Strategic Group are also listed as defendants as part of a class-action lawsuit against Platinum Equities Inc. that alleges thousands of people lost an estimated $200 million in real estate investments between 2002 and 2012.