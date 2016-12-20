Riaz Mamdani expected to make full recovery after shooting: Company

After being shot in what police are calling a targeted attack, Calgary businessman Riaz Mamdani is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from his company.

"We were all shocked yesterday upon receiving the news about our President and CEO, Riaz Mamdani. Thankfully he is stable, improving, and we can expect a full recovery," read the statement. "Strategic Group will continue to provide support to the Mamdani family and on their behalf ask that their privacy is respected."

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of 7 Street SW around 8:05 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a man in his 40s was located injured inside a vehicle and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The victim was later identified as Mamdani.

The CEO of Strategic Group is known for his philanthropic work in the city.