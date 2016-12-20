Service dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Airdrie

A service dog was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Airdrie, and now police are looking for the driver who fled.

On Nov. 30, a woman was walking her roommate’s service dog along 8 Street N, near the Silver Creek area, when the animal was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark blue or green pickup truck with a male driver.

According to witnesses, the driver did see the dog and slowed down, but did not stop once he had hit the animal.

The dog’s name was Austin, a 47 pound American Eskimo dog. His owner required him for medical assistance.

Airdrie RCMP want the public’s help in identifying the driver, or the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle.