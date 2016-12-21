ACAD artist highlights high cost of feminine hygiene products

It’s not a period piece, but something a Calgary arts student created to bring awareness to the cost of a woman’s menstruation, no matter their economic status.

Menstruation is about as natural as blowing your nose, but the struggles some women go through for their monthly friend are nothing to sneeze at.

Alexa Shipanoff, a student at the Alberta College of Art and Design took this reality to heart when she created an interactive sculpture: a tree covered in feminine hygiene products for the needy to take. Her assignment was to create a sculpture that embodied intervention, and although she aspired to make a shelter of some sort, she soon landed on another piece in the realm of giving back and homelessness.

“Personally I’m trying to remove my own stigmas about periods, not being embarrassed about it if I do leak through, or I need to ask somebody for a pad or a tampon,” Shipanoff said. “On top of trying to provide these things for people who need them, I want to raise awareness and make people less uncomfortable with the idea of periods.”

The tree was placed downtown in front of the YWCA, where the period products were quickly snatched away. It was a mysterious and delightful surprise for the organization that does so much to help women.

“Our feeling was the intent behind the tree, as we’re calling it, was recognizing women who are struggling with poverty and homelessness don’t have access to the most basic things the rest of us women do,” said spokeswoman Carla Link. “We thought it was a brilliant, lovely gesture.”