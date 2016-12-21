Airdrie Christmas packages stolen from Canada Post mailboxes

The Grinch came early for one Airdrie woman who had her packages stolen from a Canada Post mailbox.



On Dec. 8, Teresa’s husband came home from the mailbox empty handed after receiving a key to open a package mail-slot and noticing his packages weren’t there. It was then he noticed a number of other mailslot doors in the Airdrie neighbourhood of Coopers Crossing were open with nothing inside.



Teresa declined to use her last name.



“I don’t know why people break into them, there’s really nothing of value to them in there. They’re just personal Christmas gifts.” said Teresa, who had a Christmas gift for her husband and a shirt stolen.



Phil Legault of Canada Post said they’re determined to do everything possible to support the police in their effort to deter and stop those who commit property crimes.



“We take security of the mail very seriously and do everything possible to assist law enforcement in tracking down criminals. We encourage our customers to report any suspicious activities in the area to police or Canada Post,” said Legault.



Legault couldn’t comment on the Coopers Crossing incident specifically because it’s currently under investigation.



Luckily, Teresa contacted the vendors and Canada Post immediately after the incident and was able to get one package replaced - with the other pending. She recommends people make sure to pick up their mail regularly to avoid being a victim, but admits although she’s happy the packages weren’t of higher value, the whole incident’s been a little frustrating.



“It’s time I don’t have at this time of year,” said Teresa.