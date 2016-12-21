Calgarians pay tribute to those who died in homelessness

For the third year in a row, members of the homeless community and people from all walks of life got together to remember people who lost their lives while living in homelessness.



The Longest Night of the Year is an event held in hundreds of cities around the world, and Calgary is now on that list.



The event at Olympic Plaza featured prayers, indigenous songs and drumming, speeches and a reading of the names of 30 people who have died in the past year while living homeless.



Nigel Kirk spearheaded the first Calgary event in 2014. He said that night it was an informal gathering of a few individuals, with no permits to hold the event.



This year, with close to 100 in attendance, Kirk said they wanted to make sure it was accessible to the homeless.



A group called YYC Helping Homeless served up chilli, soup and rolls at Celebration Square prior to the event. Kirk said the meals at most of the major shelters overlap with the service.



Darren Mycroft, a member of the Client Action Committee with the Calgary Homeless Foundation, said the outdoor service fills a void.



“This event is really important because people who pass away while experiencing homelessness often don’t get memorial services – there’s no gathering for friends and family – there’s no chance to say goodbye,” he said.



Attendee Pamela Beebe said she had resorted to couch surfing in the past, even as a student and a new professional with a job.



“To me that was really close to being homeless, because I remember one time I had nowhere to go – no idea where to go.”



She said many forget that the homeless are real people too, with family and friends. She felt they deserve to be remembered in a special way.