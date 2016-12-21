Calgary cycle track pilot approval means more tweaks to network for 2017

So, the downtown cycle track network pilot was finished, and the remaining protected lanes are to be permanent.



Now what?



Well, the city has $1.65 million left to improve the network in some key sore spots, which include parking and loading.



Although 2017 might be a tight squeeze for any changes on the current network, bike boss Tom Thivener said the city has already identified a number of improvements they will begin planning for in 2017, and potentially implementing over the next two years.



But because the cycle track network is no longer a pilot, the team can concentrate on implementing improvements instead of keeping up with the onslaught of data they were collecting during the bike lane trial.



“We have to do some tweaks,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters on Monday.



The curved jogs, which Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra aptly dubbed “wiggles” during the city’s meeting on Monday, will need to be straightened out. But Thivener said they might change in conjunction with the Green Line plan implications.



Nenshi called the “wiggles” irritating, and said the city needs to fix them to put more through lanes of traffic.



“We know we need to do a few things on 12 Avenue,” said Thivener. “The public has demanded the connection go further into the community, into Sunalta.”



It’s unclear how the Green Line needs will affect 12 Avenue, but once that’s known the city may rejig that part of the network, which could mean changes in parking and loading areas will follow.



Currently the track ends abruptly at 11 Street SW leaving cyclists to either turn onto a cycling lane a few blocks back on 8 Street or continue on through the busy Beltline neighbourhoods to visit friends and businesses in Sunalta.



Another place where there’s room for improvement were some the parking problems identified with businesses on 8 Avenue between 3 and 5 Street SW. Thivener said the city can make headway on consultations and changes on the cross section of the road in summer 2017.



“The rest of it seems to be operating OK,” said Thivener. “There still are a decent chunk of people trying to make connections via 11 Street, but I think that’s in the longer-term horizon, in terms of what we do over there.”

