City of Calgary working in overdrive to keep up with Uber driver sign ups

While Uber tries to ramp up their complement of drivers in Calgary, the city is doing what it can to keep up with demand on their now-taxed sign up system.

The week Uber launched the company reported an overwhelming interest from Calgarians, which made it tough for their service to keep up. Some people had no problems getting through to the app, while others were left falling back on the old faithful cab industry for a ride.

Last week, Uber Alberta’s General Manager Ramit Kar said the company had hundreds of drivers ready, but were trying to get more on the road to keep up with demand which he said was “through the roof.”

According to Mark Halat, manager of Compliance Services with The City of Calgary, in the first week of operations the city processed more than 500 drivers by hand to try and fulfil the Christmas rush to have Uber’s transportation network company drivers on the road.

“They want it like, now,” Halat said. “These girls and guys that are processing applications are doing a bang up job…it’s been a bit of wear and tear on the staff, but they’re holding their own.”

As it is now, Halat said seven city are employees working to get hundreds of drivers licensed for the road, putting other projects on hold to get the job done in a timely fashion.

The whole process is a standard of 10 to 12 business days until an automated process is finalized – the city’s livery folks didn’t want to rush the online sign up process because of potential hiccups.

One thing he said could help speed up the process, is if applicants bring in all of their required paperwork when they visit Livery Transport Services. According to the city’s website, drivers must have proof of commercial insurance, vehicle inspection confirmation, a valid class 1, 2 or 4 licence , police criminal background check and proof they’re registered to operate under an approved TNC.