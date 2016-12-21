City of Calgary working in overdrive to keep up with Uber driver sign ups
Without an automated system in place, employees are processing hundreds of applications by hand
While Uber tries to ramp up their complement of drivers in Calgary, the city is doing what it can to keep up with demand on their now-taxed
The week Uber launched the company reported an overwhelming interest from Calgarians, which made it tough for their service to keep up. Some people had no problems getting through to the app, while others were left falling back on the old faithful cab industry for a ride.
Last week, Uber Alberta’s General Manager Ramit Kar said the company had hundreds of drivers
According to Mark Halat, manager of Compliance Services with The City of Calgary, in the first week of operations the city processed more than 500 drivers by hand to try and
“They want it like, now,” Halat said. “These girls and guys that are processing applications are doing a bang up job…it’s been a bit of wear and tear on the staff, but they’re holding their own.”
As it is now, Halat said seven
The whole process is a standard of 10 to 12 business days until an automated process is finalized – the city’s livery folks didn’t want to rush the online
One thing he said could help speed up the process, is if applicants bring in all of their required paperwork when they visit Livery Transport Services. According to the city’s website, drivers must have proof of commercial insurance, vehicle inspection confirmation, a valid class 1, 2 or 4
“If TNC drivers are coming in on behalf of Uber are well prepared with all of the documentation, that will expedite the process,” said Halat. “Often they don’t come in with all of the information and get sent away because they don’t have it.”