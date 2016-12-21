News / Calgary

Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Woman allegedly assaulted during a couple’s massage with husband at Royal Orchid Thai Spa and Massage

A woman was allegedly assaulted during a couple’s massage at Royal Orchid Thai Spa and Massage early in December.

Calgary Police have charged a massage therapist with sexual assault after a woman was allegedly assaulted during the course of a couple's massage.

On Dec. 3 at about 10 a.m., a woman and her husband went to Royal Orchid Thai Spa and Massage at 9550 Macleod Trail SE for a couple’s massage. It was during that appointment the alleged assault took place, police said. 

Walter Montano-Agudelo, 35, of Calgary is charged with one count of sexual assault.

