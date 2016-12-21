Calgary pedestrians given head start in New Year with pilot

In 2017, the city is literally putting pedestrians first, with a pilot measure that will see walkers take precedent over vehicles in select intersections.

The city’s pedestrian strategy gives the city a mandate to trial a bunch of measures and tools that will separate “conflicts” between people walking and turning vehicles – and a Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) is one of those techniques.

“You give pedestrians a short head start, usually three to five seconds before the green light comes on in the same direction for cars,” said city transportation planner Jonathan Chapman. “They can get a couple of steps out and be visible before a car makes that quick right turn, or even left turn.”

Chapman said that intersection interaction is one of the most common collision types in the city.

So, in 2017, the city will seek out five locations where that specific collision history exists to pilot this small change. Then the spots will be measured to see how effective the change is.

Kimberley Nelson, a Vision Zero Calgary advocate, said these types of tweaks help improve pedestrian visibility.

“By the time the light changes for the cars you’re already halfway out,” she said. “Any action that they take to put the pedestrian first is obviously going to be good.”

She said timing separations are good in many applications, like on the cycle track. She’s hoping in the future the city can include more pedestrian refuges (cement barriers where walkers can rest mid-crossing) into street design on top of the LPI tweaks.

If you’re looking out for these crossings, don’t. They won’t be making a big deal about the LPI changes, Chapman said they want the change to be intuitive.

“If they don’t just work, then we’re not going to use them,” Chapman said. “They will be out there next year, but people may not be aware.”