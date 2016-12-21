Calgary police deputy chief cleared in ASIRT investigation

Calgary police deputy chief, Sat Parhar, has been cleared following and ASIRT investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice—and he says he’s glad the nearly two-year investigation has wrapped up.

“Twenty-three months is a long time for something like this and it really reflected on our people,” said Parhar. “It’s a horrible thing because your family is dragged through it, especially when you’re name is made public like that, it’s a hard thing for families to see, friends—I had calls from all over the place.”

Parhar said the length of the investigation speaks to some of the reforms Alberta law enforcement hopes to see with ASIRT in the near future.

“What’s really important for people to understand is that this may be about me, but there is a bigger picture here in regards to length of time these things take,” he said.”The main thing to understand is that there are real people behind these things.”

In a news release Wednesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said that following an investigation that began in April of this year, Parhar , who was a superintendent at the time of the allegations, has been cleared of “serious and sensitive allegations,” essentially amounting to obstruction of justice.

ASIRT said that in 2015, a CPS member made a formal complaint that on Feb. 19, 2013, they disclosed possible police misconduct to Parhar. The officer claimed that Parhar “deliberately failed to act on the report of misconduct” until a time that an investigation or any disciplinary action would be barred.

The release said Susan Hughson, executive director of ASIRT, had reviewed the evidence and concluded that the allegations were unfounded.

“There is no evidence that the subject officer deliberately acted to obstruct an investigation,” said ASIRT, adding that an investigation was in fact started and pursued. “There are no reasonable grounds, nor even reasonable suspicion, to believe on the evidence that the subject officer committed any criminal offence.”

ASIRT said their investigation led them to collect evidence that included documenting evidence and GPS data from respective vehicles, which they said provided “unequivocal and irrefutable evidence,” that there had been a meeting on July 9, 2013, as Parhar had said.

In 2016 ASIRT opened approximately 10 investigations into CPS officer involved shootings. Parhar said he hopes those who are in similar positions to him know they can come to him.

“I hope they can always come to me, but going through it really humbles a person and you really start to understand that this is a tough thing to go through. I’m glad it’s over,” he said.

During Parhar’s ordeal CPS chief, Roger Chaffin, publically stood by and promoted Parhar from superintendent to deputy chief. Parhar said his support was invaluable.