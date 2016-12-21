Chestermere residents unhappy with 7.8% utility rate increase

A 7.8 per cent tax increase on Chestermere utilities caused on uproar on social media this week, with residents railing against high taxes.

This time last year, Chestermere Utility Inc. (CUI) proposed an increase of 25 per cent. The CUI claimed Chestermere residents had actually been undercharged for three years (CUI has only existed since 2012) and the large rate hike was to make up for those deficiencies. The CUI is owned by the city, but operates independently.

While the hike didn’t go through, Mayor Patricia Matthews said it forced Chestermere to take on the role of a regulator. CUI came back with a proposed 15 per cent increase this year. Council took this to a third party consultant and reviewed internally, and this week they passed the 7.8 per cent increase.

“We looked at every angle we could to ensure the very best rate possible was put forward, while still allowing CUI to be financially sustainable,” said Matthews.

But for some residents it’s still too high, especially after years of increasing and the current economy.

“It scares me because it hasn’t stopped in 10 years. It’s getting too expensive to live here,” said resident and business owner Laurie Bold. “Seriously, I’m considering selling the house. Residents feel jaded.”

Resident Amy Taylor felt the city could stomach even a 15 per cent increase – if that meant a 15 per cent increase in service, which Taylor doesn’t feel the CUI would provide.