'Knees together' judge gets extra time to file response to judicial council

CALGARY — The Canadian Judicial Council says a judge who asked a sex assault complainant why she couldn't keep her knees together has been given more time to respond to a recommendation he be removed from the bench.

Justice Robin Camp made comment while a Calgary provincial court judge in a 2014 sexual assault trial, during which he also referred to the woman as " the accused" and told her "pain and sex sometimes go together."

Last month, a judicial council panel recommended the comments should cost Camp his job.

Council spokesperson Johanna Laporte says Camp's lawyer had 30 days — until Dec. 30 — to file a response, but asked for more time.

She says he has been given until Jan. 6 to make his submission.

Council is then to make a recommendation on Camp's future to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Camp apologized at his disciplinary hearing in September for what he called his rude and insulting attitude toward the woman. He testified that he made mistakes but was willing to learn from them and wanted to remain on the bench.

"I was not the good judge I thought I was,'' Camp said. "Canadians deserve more from their judges.''

Camp's lawyer, Frank Addario, argued that removing Camp would send the wrong message to other judges who want to improve themselves.

But the committee said Camp's apology and other efforts, such as counselling and training, didn't make up for the damage he caused.