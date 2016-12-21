Spruce-ups to Calgary Christmas tree recycling program
No more door-to door collection means Calgarians are going to have to put in the effort for a more green Christmas
Make it a green Christmas, Calgary.
This year, the city’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program will be drop off only.
As a cost-saving measure, there’ll be no more door-to-door collection. Instead, residents are asked to take trees to one of 16 temporary tree drop-off locations across the city open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.
- Bowness – By the community recycling depot, 7937 43 Ave. N.W.
- Confederation Park – East parking lot, 905 30 Ave. N.W.
- Prairie Winds Park – South parking lot, 54 Ave. & Castleridge Blvd. N.E
- Huntington Hills Athletic Park – 7920 4 St. at Huntstrom Dr. N.E.
- Bottomlands Park – St. George's Dr. & 7 Ave. N.E.
- Marda Loop Communities Association – 3130 16 St. S.W.
- Parks Compound – 10312 Sacramento Dr. S.W.
- North Glenmore Park – 6615 37 St. S.W.
- Woodbine Athletic Park – 96 Woodfield Dr. S.W.
- Park 96 – 14660 Parkland Blvd. S.E.
- Pop Davies/Ogden Athletic Park – Ogden Rd. & Millican Rd. S.E.
- IKEA – 8000 11 St. S.E. (northwest corner of parking lot behind store)
- Auburn Bay Off Leash Area – 52 St. & Auburn Bay Dr. S.E.
- Spyhill Landfill* – 69 St. & 112 Ave. N.W.
- East Calgary Landfill* – 17 Ave. and 68 St. S.E.
- Shepard Landfill* – 114 Ave. and 68 St. S.E.
*Landfill hours change on Jan. 9, 2017. Check calgary.ca/landfill for more information
But make sure you remove all lights, tinsel, tree stands and your kids’ craft ornaments from your tree before recycling it. Don’t wrap, bag or tie your tree either.
People with trucks or large vehicles are also encouraged to consider offering help to neighbours.
All Christmas trees collected are chipped and turned into mulch for Calgarians to use. Mulch is available to residents for free from the East Calgary Landfill while supplies last.
Christmas packaging, including boxes and wrapping paper, can also be recycled in blue carts or taken to a depot.
Ribbons, bows and gift bag string handles can’t be recycled but can either be reused or thrown away in black carts. Foam packaging, metallic-coated wrapping paper, broken ornaments and artificial Christmas trees cannot be recycled either.
Unwanted holiday gifts like clothing and toys can also be donated to local charities.
