Spruce-ups to Calgary Christmas tree recycling program

Make it a green Christmas, Calgary.

This year, the city’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program will be drop off only.

As a cost-saving measure, there’ll be no more door-to-door collection. Instead, residents are asked to take trees to one of 16 temporary tree drop-off locations across the city open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

*Landfill hours change on Jan. 9, 2017. Check calgary.ca/landfill for more information

But make sure you remove all lights, tinsel, tree stands and your kids’ craft ornaments from your tree before recycling it. Don’t wrap, bag or tie your tree either.

People with trucks or large vehicles are also encouraged to consider offering help to neighbours.

All Christmas trees collected are chipped and turned into mulch for Calgarians to use. Mulch is available to residents for free from the East Calgary Landfill while supplies last.

Christmas packaging, including boxes and wrapping paper, can also be recycled in blue carts or taken to a depot.

Ribbons, bows and gift bag string handles can’t be recycled but can either be reused or thrown away in black carts. Foam packaging, metallic-coated wrapping paper, broken ornaments and artificial Christmas trees cannot be recycled either.