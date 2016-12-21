The psychology behind Calgary's rash of road rage incidents

Speed and anonymity could be one explanation for a rash of violent incidents on Calgary roads, says one city psychologist.



Four recent incidents, including one where a woman was beaten with a hockey stick and another where as many as six people were involved in a melee on Macleod Trail last week are some roadway lowlights from the past two weeks.



In others, a man’s back window was shot out by what police suspect was a pellet gun, and one man pulled bear spray on another after a wheeled dispute.



Christine Berry, director of family violence prevention initiatives with the Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC), said it’s time for us to call road rage what it is – violence.



“The road rage title detaches these actions from responsibility – it’s not the road they’re angry at,” Berry said.



The speed and anonymity offered by a vehicle could provide the right opportunity for someone feel powerful or more likely to get away with their actions, according to Berry.



“They want to make someone feel pain or ‘pay’ for their distress,” she said.



Violence is often about power and control, but it could also be a lack of impulse control, according to Berry, who added that while many people manage and control difficult emotions, others cannot.



“Depending on what else is going on in your world, you may have less or greater ability to manage (your impulse control),” she said.



The incidents also have alarm bells ringing for Calgary police.



“It’s shocking to see what goes on, and the level of violence associated to them,” said Calgary’s police chief Roger Chaffin while addressing reporters on Monday.



“These acts of cowardice on the road have to stop,” said Chaffin, noting that these highly publicized incidents just scratch the surface of what’s happening on Calgary streets.



Berry agreed.



“What we can say is it’s alarming,” she said.



“You ought to have the right to drive your car and not be assaulted because of it."