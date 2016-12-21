Two Calgarians win big in Daily Grand lottery

The new year is going to be a whole lot richer for two Calgary residents who each won half a million dollars.

Emmanuel Awuni and James Jewell each won the second top prize of the Daily Grand lotto of $25,000 a year for life, both choosing to receive their prize as a one-time payment of $500,000.

Awuni, who won the Nov. 21 draw, said after scanning his ticket, he was shaking so much he could hardly fill out the back of the ticket. He said he’s going to put his winnings in the bank for now.

Jewell, who won the Nov. 24 draw, said drove to two different stores scanning his ticket, before giving it to the store clerk to check again. He said he also plans to save his winnings and make his retirement fund a little bigger.