Woman charged after purse with baby's ashes stolen from bar in Calgary

Calgary police have laid charges in the theft of a woman’s purse that contained the ashes of her baby.

Laura Hudson of Medicine Hat, Alta., was in Calgary earlier this month when her purse was stolen in a pub.

Inside her purse were the ashes of Hudson's baby, Hunter, who drowned six months ago.

The Hudson family came to Calgary to take part in a bereavement ceremony at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Police recovered the purse and the ashes and returned both to Hudson.

Carolin Kelly, 30, has been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000.

Police have identified a second woman from the surveillance video inside the pub, but it's not known if she will also face charges.

“I just want them to learn a lesson from this and maybe just not do it again,” Hudson said.