Calgary couple gets upgraded murder convictions in Meika Jordan's death

CALGARY — Alberta's top court has upgraded second-degree murder convictions to first-degree murder for a father and stepmother who beat, abused and killed their six-year-old girl.

The Court of Appeal agreed with a Crown appeal that Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon are guilty of the more serious crime and will be sentenced to life with no parole for at least 25 years.

The couple was originally charged with first-degree murder, but found guilty last year of second-degree murder and given no chance of parole for 17 years.

The trial heard that Meika Jordan was burned, bruised, was missing clumps of hair and had severe abdominal and head injuries when she was taken to hospital in 2011.

Jordan and Magoon had told first-responders that the child fell down some stairs.