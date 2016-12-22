Broadband internet as a basic service a huge win for Albertans

The CRTC has declared broadband internet a basic telecommunications service across Canada – with minimum download speeds of 50 Mbps and upload speeds of 10 Mbps.

We’ve come a long way since dialup.

“The biggest benefit will be further deployment to the areas that are currently underserved,” explained Barb Carra, VP of Alberta technical agency Cybera.

What she’s referring to is not only rural populations, but also First Nations communities, who the CRTC highlighted as being a underserved population.

This ruling won’t have an affect on your internet bill – that’s determined by the market – but it guarantees infrastructure to those who need it. A $750 million fund has been created to help create this infrastructure over the next five years.

Carra said it’s a hugely important first step to allow Albertans to fully participate in the global, digital economy.

“We need access to these digital services, with good connectivity, in order to actually participate in the 20th century. Whether that’s accessing government services or banking,” she said, adding that a high level of access fosters innovation.

But it’s not a simple process. Carra is now waiting to see how the government will implement this roll out, in terms of speed, accessibility to funding and deployment of infrastructure.