Karma the pooch spent Thursday morning healing from a serious surgery – her head restricted by a cone, and a very fresh surgeon’s scar on her side.

Karma doesn’t even have a home to heal in either; she’s spending this Christmas at the Calgary Humane shelter.

But you know what, it’s probably going to be a great Christmas – and that’s all thanks to you Calgary.

Every year the Humane Society tries to fill a pooch pad, that’s a 253 foot-cubed box, with donations for all the animals they help out (cats, dogs, birds, reptiles, bunnies, etc), in order to create purr-fect Christmas packages for them.

Last year they were thrilled to fill one-and-a-half pooch pads – but Calgarians blew that record away by filled more than three pooch pads this year.

“Calgarians came out in force,” said Sage Pulled McIntosh, spokesperson. “Our shelter animals are going to have the most incredible Christmas.”

While the ultimate goal is to have their animals find their “forever homes” by Christmas, the Humane Society is always getting more coming in through the door, meaning it’s unavoidable that a few animals will spend Christmas at the Humane Society.

And they’re often not there under the best circumstances.

“We have some people bringing in animals that they don’t necessarily want to surrender, but circumstances dictate that they aren’t able to keep them anymore,” McIntosh explained.

On top of that, there’s also the animals seized by the animal protection team, who are then looked at by the behaviour and health teams – who perform everything from dental operations to amputations.

For McIntosh this has been a year of victories. The year started off the adoption of Strawberry, an older (and slightly cranky) cat who was actually looking for a permanent home for more than a year.

The whole staff celebrated when she found a home.

Actually, the staff find reasons to celebrate all year – and now that the donations from the pooch pads are organized, the staff is creating personalized Christmas packages for the animals, based on their likes and personalities.

“Our animal care teams know them really well because they’re cleaning them and working with them every single day, so they’re going to create those packages for them just to make sure they get a special treat,” McIntosh smiled.

They’re spreading good karma to animals like Karma (excuse the pun), who will have a great Christmas and soon be available for adoption.