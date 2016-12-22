Calgary councillors take pay cut in tough economic times

What’s that sound? It’s the ring of a new year, and a newly-reduced salary for Calgary’s municipal politicians.

Late Wednesday night, a memo released to city councillors detailed their salary for 2017: a 2.49 per cent cut.

You heard that right.

Council salaries are based on the Alberta Average Weekly Earnings (AWE) as calculated by Statistics Canada, which can fluctuate. And in this economic downturn, where Calgarians are losing jobs, the downward trend is also impacting councillors' chequebooks.

And no, they don’t set their own pay, despite what you might think. An arm’s length citizen committee decides how salaries should be doled out puts council pay under an annual microscope.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi hopes Calgary residents take notice.



Nenshi says everyone is in it together, both during good times and bad.

Coun. Brian Pincott took to Twitter, celebrating the cut as an important reminder to why they take a hands-off approach with salaries, which Coun. Druh Farrell noted has not always been the case.

“Said it many times that we should lead by example in the downturn,” read a Tweet from Coun. Sean Chu. “Now it’s official that our salary for 2017 will be cut.”

In 2016, councillors were making just over $116,000 and Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s salary sat at $218,285. In 2017 councillors will make approximately $113,000 per year, while the mayor will bring in about $213,000.

This doesn’t include the benefits councillors can opt in on, including a car allowance, which was set at $9,400 in 2016.