Calgary police seek man who robbed and slashed NW jogger
Police ask that anyone with information contact them
A man who robbed and slashed the face of a northwest Calgary jogger is being sought by police.
According to a news release sent out Thursday, on Dec. 11 a man was
The stranger is said to have demanded money from the victim before pulling out a knife and slashing the jogger’s face and fleeing on foot.
The victim ran home and then drove to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
The suspect is described as possibly Middle-Eastern five-foot-ten tall, with a slim build and beard. He was wearing black pants, a black
Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.