Calgary police seek man who robbed and slashed NW jogger

Police released this composite sketch of the suspect and are asking that anyone who might be able to identify him contact them.

A man who robbed and slashed the face of a northwest Calgary jogger is being sought by police.

According to a news release sent out Thursday, on Dec. 11 a man was jogging in Tuscany near the intersection of Tuscany Ravine Road and Tuscany Ravine Heights NW, when it’s alleged a stranger approached him.

The stranger is said to have demanded money from the victim before pulling out a knife and slashing the jogger’s face and fleeing on foot.

The victim ran home and then drove to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as possibly Middle-Eastern five-foot-ten tall, with a slim build and beard. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a toque at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

