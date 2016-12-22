Buy us electric buses, or give Calgary Transit a carbon tax break: Nenshi

The carbon tax could mean more transit fee woes for Calgarians, according to Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

In 2017, the carbon tax will cost transit an estimated $3 million annually in operational costs – and no, transit doesn’t seem to be eligible for a rebate like some Calgarians are.

Nenshi said the city will be able to deal with the carbon tax costs for 2017 through the city’s reserve funding, but administration won’t be able to subsidize the province forever.

He said there’s three options for the city if the NDP continue with their “taxing of another order of government.” The city can cut service hours, increase fares, or replace all of its fossil-fuel buses with electric numbers.

“The investment that will be required to do that is far greater for the provincial government than just giving transit a rebate,” said Nenshi.

The mayor said as the city converts diesel to compressed natural gas buses, electric may come into that process, but to speed up the city’s strategic plans in order to make up for the carbon tax is going to be very expensive.