Calgary Veteran donates $500 to Drop In’s Chirstmas Wishlist

Calgarian Allan Cook has faced some challenges over the years, but finding himself in a better situation today, he wanted to give back to an organization that helped him.

On Thursday, He donated $500 to the Calgary Drop In’s Christmas Wishlist.

The program allows donors to grant the Christmas wish of a client staying at the Drop In. The price limit on any gift is $50, and Cook’s donation officially took care of the final 10 wishes that were left to be granted.

Cook is a Canadian Forces veteran, who served in Egypt in 1976. However it was a bicycle accident 14 years ago that left him in a wheelchair.

“They supported me over the years,” said Cook, who spent two-and-a-half years on Calgary’s streets. “They gave me a Christmas wish. And I though, it’s the only thing I can do.”

There were over 750 wishes on the wishlist. Along with individual donors who granted a single wish through the website, some corporate partners helped as well.

Gareth Lukes, owner of Lukes’ Drug Stores, sponsored 49 wishes on the list. It’s the second year in a row he’s donated to the cause.

“The Drop In Centre does some amazing work and it’s a great organization to support,” he said. “It looks after the most vulnerable people in society.”

Lukes said it’s great that people who aren’t in the best of situations are still able to get a present on Christmas, and know that someone out there is thinking about them.

Steve Baldwin, director of people, culture and community at the Drop In, said donations are especially important this year.

“It’s been a tough year for Calgarians. Unemployment is up and the economy is down. Allan Cook’s donation to us has been a godsend,” he said.