CTF releases annual naughty and nice list for Alberta

It looks like quite a few of Alberta’s politicians would be getting coal for Christmas if the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) were Santa Claus.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, provincial government ministries and MLAs were at the top of the naughty list according to CTF's fifth annual Taxpayer Naughty and Nice List.

But it’s not all bad, NDP MLAs David Shepherd and Trevor Horne topped the nice list for keeping their expense claims low and Calgary City Council came second to the top for freezing property taxes.

The list was determined by policies and communication by provincial and municipal governments and CTF assessment of MLA expense claims.

Highlights for both lists include:

Naughty List:

Alberta government ministers

For being carbon tax hypocrites, telling Albertans to walk or take the bus as they dash through the snow in their Chevrolet Suburbans.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson

For channelling Ebenezer Scrooge, asking for new tax powers without citywide referendums.

The Sparkling Clean Car Club: PC MLA Wayne Drysdale, Wildrose MLA David Hanson and NDP MLA Shaye Anderson

For expensing endless car washes.

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci

For piling debt onto future generations.

Alberta Education Minister David Eggen

For sitting on his hands instead of holding the Alberta School Boards Association accountable for misusing tax dollars.

Nice List:

NDP MLAs David Shepherd and Trevor Horne

For keeping their expense claims low.

Calgary City Council

For freezing property taxes.

Wildrose Party members

For voting to bring back the single-rate income tax.

Alberta MLAs

For rejecting the proposed taxpayer subsidy to political parties.