Calgary's Peter's Drive-In named one of world's best burger joints

If you live in Calgary, it’s likely you’ve indulged in a Peter’s Drive-In burger and milkshake—and according to an American travel blogger, this means you’ve tasted one of the world's BEST burgers.

Travel blogger Amelia Hagen posted ‘21 Best Burgers From Around the World’ Wednesday on the Matador Network— and Peter’s burger made the cut.

Hagen shared a post from Travelstoke user Doug Mcleod on her list.

“A favourite stop for local Calgarians. Pretty good burgers at a good price with picnic bench seating in back . #cheap-eats #burgers,” he wrote, alongside a picture of a Peter’s burger.

Joanne Rowe, co-owner of Peter’s Drive-In said it always feels good to be recognized.

“We’re always very excited when our food products our recognized locally, nationally, and in this case internationally,” she said. “we’re very flattered and quite pleased.”

Rowe said Peter’s has a long history in Calgary and has been around for more than 50 years.

“I think that the big thing when you come to Peter’s is that we always try to serve the best quality food we can serve,” she said. “Our patties are 100 per cent ground chuck made for us from Canadian beef, we use real ice cream in our shakes, we use real fruit.”

Further, Rowe said people get a sense of nostalgia when they visit the iconic Calgary eatery.

“We try to stay true to the original menu, our menu has changed very little over 50 years,” she said. “I think part of it when people come to visit there is a little bit of nostalgia attached to it.”

Rowe said someone who hasn’t been to the drive-in in decades can still expect the same great eats they had the first time they visited Peter’s.

And, for a woman who owns a restaurant that has 28 different milkshake combinations (that can all be mixed together to create hundreds of flavours ), Rowe said she’s a bit of a ‘purist.’

“I like the strawberry,” she said, adding that there is a holiday favourite she will indulge in. “We do feature eggnog and candy cane for a limited time every year, and I have to say, the eggnog for me is right up there with strawberry.”

But, Rowe said they have something for everyone.

“There is something to please every pallet,” she said.

And of all the burger joints in the world, Rowe said she thinks Peter’s made the cut on the list because of it’s loyal customers.

“We have so many loyal customers who come back week after week, year after year,” she said. “And if people have visitors they always bring them to Peter’s.”