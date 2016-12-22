Calgary's Peter's Drive-In named one of world's best burger joints
Peter's Drive-In was featured on the Matador Network's 21 best burgers from around the world list
If you live in Calgary, it’s likely you’ve indulged in a Peter’s Drive-In burger and milkshake—and according to an American travel blogger, this means you’ve tasted one of the world's BEST burgers.
Travel blogger Amelia Hagen posted ‘21 Best Burgers From Around the World’ Wednesday on the Matador Network— and Peter’s burger made the cut.
Hagen shared a post from Travelstoke user Doug Mcleod on her list.
Joanne Rowe, co-owner of Peter’s Drive-In said it always feels good to be recognized.
"We're always very excited when our food products
Rowe said Peter’s has a long history in Calgary and has been around for more than 50 years.
"I think that the big thing when you come to Peter's is that we always try to serve the best quality food we can serve," she said. "Our patties are 100
Further, Rowe said people get a sense of nostalgia when they visit the iconic Calgary eatery.
“We try to stay true to the original menu, our menu has changed very little over 50 years,” she said. “I think part of it when people come to visit there is a little bit of nostalgia attached to it.”
Rowe said someone who hasn't been to the drive-in in decades can still expect the same great
And, for a woman who owns a restaurant that has 28 different milkshake combinations (that can all be mixed together to create hundreds of
"I like the strawberry," she said, adding that there is a holiday
But, Rowe said they have something for everyone.
“There is something to please every pallet,” she said.
And of all the burger joints in the world, Rowe said she thinks Peter's made the cut on the list because of
“We have so many loyal customers who come back week after week, year after year,” she said. “And if people have visitors they always bring them to Peter’s.”
The only other Canadian eatery to make the list is Big Wheel Burger Inc. in Victoria, BC.