Syrian newcomers team up with charity to feed and clothe Calgary’s homeless

When Syrian refugee Rita Khantchat first heard the English word homeless, she asked someone to explain to her what it meant.

“They described people who didn’t have a home or anywhere to go,” she said. “This word homeless reminds me so much of what happened to us as Syrian people. We lost our home and are hoping to make Canada our new home, so this word touched me a lot.”

Khantchat reached out to organizers of the Syrian Refugee Support Group who connected her with the YYC Helping Homeless group, who holds weekly events to help feed Calgary’s homeless.

“I’m actually really excited, I’ve been asking for a long time for them to come up, but we’ve been waiting for one of the refugees to step up and take the lead,” said YYC Helping Homeless member, Kristen Vargas. “So far I’ve been inviting the homeless to come and they’re really excited, I think it will just be different, a good different—something not expected.”

Vargas said she used to be homeless herself, so she knows how important it is for homeless people to have somewhere to go where they can be fed and make friends without judgement .

“I think it just says that everybody is the same no matter where you come from,” she said. “People are just people.”

Khanchat, who also organized it when a group of Syrian refugees made care packages for Fort McMurray residents during the fires, said it was important for her to do something to help a community in need.

“It’s like a family. All the members have to take care of each other. We have to take care of other parts of the community, because lots of Canadians took care of us—it’s like a good circle,” she said.

Thursday the group hosted a potluck dinner for the homeless and handed out much needed winter clothing. Khanchat said they were able to purchase the warm clothes through donations from the newcomer community, the Syrian Woman’s Club of Calgary and the Syrian Canadian Association.