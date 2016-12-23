Calgary’s autonomous vehicle pilot: A Canadian case study

When it comes to testing autonomous vehicles, the city isn’t just blinded by science.

The transportation department is embarking on an autonomous vehicle pilot – a Canadian first – with some slow-moving shuttle bus models. The route would take passengers between Telus Spark and the Zoo to test out the new technologies.

The city has a number of reasons to look into an autonomous transit application, and not just because they think it’s nifty.

Chris Blaschuk, Transportation Strategy Division manager said the city needs to test the technology and understand how it’s applicable in broader transportation planning. One of the key reasons to bring the technology here, and not wait and watch as it’s tested elsewhere, are the city’s wacky weather patterns, which could affect how well things run here.

“It’s really a good opportunity to collaborate with other levels of government,” Blaschuk said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for Calgary, not just the city, to gain a lot of knowledge about this and be involved early in terms of developing this technology in Alberta.”

Blaschuk said in doing a pilot like this, being at the forefront in Canada, Calgary would be able to get broader economic benefits.

Coun. Evan Woolley originally put forward a notice of motion to entice administration into looking at future applications of transit.

“We have an opportunity as the city to be ahead of the curb on these things,” said Woolley. “Particularly around helping with the regulatory framework.”

Woolley said being a leader can help Calgary diversify the economy, and entice companies to move here as a “testing ground.”

The pilot will only go forward if it’s found to be “cost effective.” Blaschuk said it should be able to run within the city’s existing transportation budget. What’s more is Calgary may share any vehicles with Edmonton, who are mulling a similar pilot.

“Over the next several months we’ll be reaching out to industry to firm up our understanding of the costs,” Blaschuk said. “Hopefully it’s comparable to the cost of an actual person driving the shuttle.”