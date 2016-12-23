Calgary couple fighting cancer receive outpouring of support

Darlene Desgagne said she felt strangely relieved when she received her cancer diagnosis.

The 51-year-old Calgary woman had been focused on the health of her husband Dan, 60, who just a month before had received a diagnosis of stage 4 throat cancer.

“It’s losing the loved one that’s really hard,” said Darlene.

Dan first learned about his cancer in September.

“On the long weekend, I noticed Dan’s neck was quite swollen. Then it was a series of appointments after appointments to determine what was going on.”

Just days after Dan’s diagnosis, Darlene was let go from her job. She landed a new job within a few weeks, but then got her own bad news.

“On my eight day there, I got diagnosed with uterine cancer,” she said.

She was upfront with her new employer, and they decided it would be best if she stopped working again.

They were both out of work ad they weren’t sure where to turn. One of Darlene’s friends suggested setting up a Gofundme page, but Dan wasn’t too keen on that idea.

“I didn’t go behind Dan’s back – I just decided to do it without letting him know,” she said with a laugh

Within days, their total had shot up to several thousand dollars. But then a visit from Global News meant things went off the charts.

Darlene had set a goal of $15,000. She said that would be about three months expenses and would help them get through Dan’s chemotherapy and radiation.

Instead the Gofundme now sits at over $50,000.

While the money is a blessing, they’re also thankful for the dozens of people who’ve come out of the woodwork to prepare them meals and help around the house.

“It’s the recognition that people in essence do want to help,” said Dan. “The fact that we haven’t had to prepare a meal for two weeks. It’s the little things.”

Dan said doctors have told him his cancer was likely caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). There is now a vaccine for the virus, although its remains controversial to some religious groups.