Calgary’s last elevator operators will take you higher

It was one of the first jobs to fall victim to automation. Before assembly line workers, before bank tellers, the elevator operator knew what it was like to lose a job to a robot.

To see one today, you’re best off tuning into a classic Christmas movie set in New York.

Or, you could visit the Calgary Public Building (circa 1931) on Stephen Avenue.

There, you can get a lift in one of the building’s two 85-year-old Otis-Fensom elevators. And there’s a good chance Faiq Raoof will be at the controls – he’s one of the six regular elevator operators at the City of Calgary (though technically he’s also a security guard).

You don’t get to press the button of the floor you’d like to visit. No – this elevator takes voice commands. You have to actually tell Raoof which floor you want.

Unless, of course, you work at the building. Raoof said he gets to know most regulars.

“I know almost all of them,” he said. “Their floors – their names.”

Those people get to skip straight to the small talk about the weather, sports or weekend plans.

The elevator is from a different era. Forget wall-to-wall stainless steel. This is more brass and wood. Very steampunk.

First Raoof closes the outside door, and then steps on a brass footplate, which releases the inner “cage” and allows that to slide shut.

On the wall there’s a brass control panel, including a crank about the size of a dinner plate. Moving the crank to the right sends you up, and towards the left sends you down. Let go and it returns to the 12 o’clock position.

The art, Raoof explains, is learning how long to hold the crank so you end up stopping at the right floor.

“When I started, there were a few times I missed the floor,” he said.

The elevators may be old, but they’re still safe. Municipal Complex supervisor Chris Wallis said they’re inspected regularly, and receive repairs as needed. The only difference is, many parts need to be machined, since they can’t be ordered anymore.

For Raoof, the fun of the job is in chatting with the regulars, and getting to see the excitement from first-time passengers.

“Most people I talk to, they’re happy about them,” he said. “Sometimes kids, they ask if they can ride.”

Regan Ogilvie is one of the lucky few who works in the building and gets to ride in them almost every day.