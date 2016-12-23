How Alberta politicians are celebrating Christmas holidays

Twas the week before Christmas, and all through constituencies,

Politicians were listening to members for policies.

Door-knocking, phone calls and emails galore,

In hopes years of leadership will still be in store.

Alberta’s politicians are out on Christmas break, so Metro reached out to several to get an idea of how they’ll be spending their Christmas holidays and what the New Year is going to look like.

David Swann,

Leader, Alberta Liberal Party

How will you be spending your Christmas?

At home enjoying family and especially our eleven grandchildren, getting out to the outdoor skating rink that’s just across the street from us and getting myself back into shape physically.

What are you asking from Santa this year?

Some quality time with my wife.

What is your New Year's resolution?

To engage more effectively with Albertans around the future of this great province because I don’t think enough Albertans have been included in the conversation or feel that they can make a difference in the directions that we take as a government. I’d most like to be involved in getting more Albertans engaged, not necessarily in the partisan activity but in the political process of making better decision for our future.

Brian Jean,

Leader, Wildrose

How will you be spending your Christmas?

I’ll get to spend Christmas together with my wife Kim. Our family had gathered earlier this month together to celebrate with one another.

What are you asking from Santa this year?

No new carbon tax and good paying jobs for Alberta families.

What is your new year's resolution?

To be well rested and help those looking to rebuild their lives and their homes in Fort McMurray.

Robyn Luff,

NDP MLA, Calgary-East

How will you be spending your Christmas?

At home with my family in Calgary. I have two young kids, they’re 2 and 4, and we usually travel to see in-laws. This is the first year we have our own tree. It's very exciting and the kids had an amazing time decorating it.

What are you asking from Santa this year?

More civil political discourse in Alberta. I realize not everyone agrees, but if we could focus on ideas and policies without resorting to name calling and threats – on all sides, especially on the internet - that would be amazing.

What is your New Year's resolution?

More door knocking! Always more door knocking.

Derek Fildebrandt

Wildrose MLA, Strathmore-Brooks

How will you be spending your Christmas?

I’ll be spending Christmas with my family in Calgary. The 24th is always German Christmas for us, so we’ll make rouladen and spaetzle, and on the 25th we’ll eat an old-fashioned Alberta Christmas dinner.

What are you asking from Santa this year?

Pipelines. West to the Pacific. East to Nova Scotia. And south via Keystone XL.

What is your New Year's resolution?

To kill the Carbon Tax.

Karen McPherson

NDP MLA, Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill

How will you be spending your Christmas?

I will be spending a quiet Christmas with family and friends in Calgary

What are you asking from Santa this year?

I’d like Santa to bring internet access to everyone in Alberta, or just bring me a husband with an Irish accent. Either one. Or both.

What is your new year's resolution?