Make It Merry exceeds Christmas cards records for homeless Calgarians

It’s Barb Marshall’s favorite time of year.

No, it’s not exactly celebrating Christmas - it’s delivering more than 2,500 handwritten Christmas cards to Calgary’s homeless.

As creator of Make It Merry, where individuals are invited to hand write Christmas cards for delivery to three Calgary homeless shelters, Marshall said generosity of Calgarians and individuals from across the globe is why the campaign exceeded their original goal of 2,100 cards.

“It’s crazy - crazy in a good way of course, but amazing,” said Marshall. “We’ve had cards come as far as Korea, Turkey, several from the U.S. and all across Canada.”

Now, Marshall said she’s calling up other agencies in the city to see if she can give them cards.

Last year, the organization only had a goal of 80 cards – they ended up receiving more than 1,200. Next year, Marshall said she wants to go nationwide with Make It Merry, hoping to set up pilot projects in cities with homeless populations.

“The beauty of Make It Merry is that it’s not only completely meaningful to give a handwritten Christmas card, but it’s practically very feasible for anybody of any age, it’s the cost of a stamp, if that,” said Marshall.

According to Marshall, no one has ever refused a card from the campaign. Instead, Marshall said the campaign breaks down stereotypes and builds relationships between two strangers with a simple card.