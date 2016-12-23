Man in serious condition after fire at mobile home fire in Calgary; fire out

CALGARY — A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a fire at a mobile home in northwest Calgary.

Carol Henke with Calgary Fire Department says a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Friday said that a man had run out of a home on Arbour Lake Road saying something exploded and started a fire.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames vin the home.

Henke says firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent damage to neighbouring residences.

EMS tweeted they took a man from the trailer home to Foothills Hospital in serious but non life-threatening condition.