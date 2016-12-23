Using CalgaryNEXT as part of Olympic bid detrimental to city's chances: Nenshi

Despite what the public may perceive, and suspiciously harmonious timelines, Calgary’s Mayor is adamant: the CalgaryNEXT project can’t be a part of the Olympic bid, because it could hurt the city’s chances of hosting the games

When the city created an arms-length committee to explore if the 2026 Olympics-r-us earlier this year, rumours swirled. And later, drawings unearthed by Canada's public broadcaster even showed the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation drawing rings into their CalgaryNEXT renderings.

The Flames resident writer even took on the pipe dream for a Flames Nation piece. He described using Olympic funds to build CalgaryNEXT as “having your cake, and eating it too,” but made it clear that it’s too early to tell where the cards fall.

But Naheed Nenshi makes no bones about pulling the two issues apart. He says not only are they separate entities, they must be, for the good of any potential bid Calgary brings to the International Olympic Committee.

“Under the IOC agenda 2020, the rules that you're bidding on, they actually discourage the building of new infrastructure,” said Nenshi in a year-end interview.

“So, actually getting a new arena would put us in worse shape.”

He explained that these rules are new, and used to be the opposite.

The mayor continued to point out that in June, the latest report to council, it was made pretty clear that the West Village was not a place for the project. That fact was clinched for him when the city estimated the project would cost $1.8 billion, with a large chunk of that cash coming from city coffers.

“That’s totally unattainable in this environment,” said Nenshi. “So, the question is, is there something else that we could be doing that requires less public investment and returns more public benefit.”

The mayor reiterated that this isn’t going to be the “take it or leave it deal” other jurisdictions have been dealt – especially not on the public dime.